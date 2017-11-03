BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A search committee reviewing applicants for a new North Dakota land commissioner has narrowed the field to three people.

Incumbent Lance Gaebe (GAY’-bee) was appointed in 2010 by then-Gov. John Hoeven and his term expires at the end of the year. He reapplied for the position and is a finalist.

The others are Douglas Lee of Bismarck and Jodi Smith of Bismarck. Lee most recently worked as general manager of KLJ Progress Solutions in Bismarck and Smith worked as a Sanford Health Foundation vice president.

The commissioner manages the state Land Department. The agency leases rights for grazing rights and rights to produce oil, coal and gravel from state lands.

The state Board of University and School Lands oversees the Land Department. Gov. Doug Burgum is chairman of the board.