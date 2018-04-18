BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’ Game and Fish Department has held license lotteries for moose and elk hunting.

Hunters can find individual results on the agency’s website. Successful applicants also will receive a letter the week of April 30.

A total of 21,042 applications were received for moose, 18,079 for elk and 14,617 for bighorn sheep.

Game and Fish is making a record 334 moose licenses available this year, along with 408 elk licenses. Officials will decide in September whether to hold a bighorn sheep season, following a summer population study. From two to eight licenses are typically issued in years when hunting is allowed.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received one in the past aren’t eligible to apply for that species again.