BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than a dozen members of a medical personnel leadership committee in North Dakota have resigned over patient service and employee satisfaction.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 13 physicians resigned Tuesday from CHI St. Alexius Health’s Medical Executive Committee, which acts as a governing body for medical staff. A letter earlier this month said the members would resign unless the hospital replaced four administrators in Fargo.

The May 1 letter said the Fargo facility’s staff is “chronically overburdened.” The letter cited attempts by nurses to unionize over patient-care related concerns.

The hospital board announced Thursday it has created a working subcommittee to engage in dialogue to work through the issues and determine next steps.

The committee will still function with its four remaining members.

