BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature’s Administrative Rules Committee has signed off on proposed rules for the state’s developing medical marijuana program.

The rules approved by the State Health Council in January cover such things as testing, security and transportation requirements.

The Health Department can now move forward with application periods for medical marijuana manufacturers, dispensaries, patients and caregivers. The agency is aiming to have the drug available to patients late this year — two years after voters approved it.

Fargo state Rep. Mary Schneider questioned the two-year lag.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl said the time frame is in line with what other states that have set up medical marijuana programs have experienced. He also said North Dakota wants to ensure a well-regulated system that will pass any federal government scrutiny.