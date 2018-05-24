BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An organization representing North Dakota’s more than 50 counties says further budget cuts to the judicial branch would critically affect the state’s juvenile court system.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that lawmakers heard last month from the North Dakota Association of Counties about the negative impact state budget cuts would have on juvenile offenders.
The state trimmed 20 percent of juvenile court staff last year. About 75 percent of the judicial budget is wages.
Lawmakers passed several justice reforms last year, including bills for substance abuse and behavioral health. But those bills didn’t include juveniles.
Association attorney Aaron Birst told the interim Justice Reinvestment Committee last month the juvenile court can’t face more cuts if the state is “truly serious about trying to people help so they don’t become an adult offender.”
