BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials are advising motorists not to travel in the Grand Forks area because of near-zero visibility and icy roads.
The state Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol issued the no travel advisory for the area Sunday afternoon.
Officials also say a travel alert remains effective for northeastern and parts of southeastern North Dakota because of icy and snow-covered roads and low visibility. A travel alert means motorists can still travel, but could encounter roads with difficult winter weather driving conditions.
Cities in the travel alert include: Drayton, Grafton, Pembina, Jamestown, Valley City and Ellendale.
