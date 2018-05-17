BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A veteran of the North Dakota Highway Patrol will be its new superintendent.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Maj. Brandon Solberg to succeed the retiring Col. Michael Gerhart.

Solberg has 22 years of law enforcement experience, most of them with the patrol. He started with the patrol as trooper in the northeastern part of the state before becoming a shift supervisor in Fargo.

He then moved on to the agency’s headquarters in Bismarck, where has handled various tasks and been a commander for more than 10 years.

Gerhart in March announced his retirement, effective the end of June. He has served with the patrol for 26 years, the past four as its leader.