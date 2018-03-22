BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of the North Dakota Highway Patrol is retiring.
Col. Michael Gerhart Jr. has served with the patrol for 26 years, starting as a trooper in 1992. Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed him superintendent in July 2014, and Gov. Doug Burgum reappointed him in December 2016.
Gerhardt will step down at the end of June. He’ll become executive vice president of the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association, an education and advocacy organization for the state’s transportation industry.
Burgum will appoint his successor before Gerhart leaves.
