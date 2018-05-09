GACKLE, N.D. (AP) — No one was injured when a North Dakota high school had to be evacuated after a chemical spill.

Hazardous materials teams from Fargo and Jamestown were called to the Gackle-Streeter high school on Tuesday after a bottle of magnesium powder broke open in a storage closet in the science classroom. KQDJ Radio reports that a teacher and student reported hearing a “popping” sound in a storage cabinet.

Students were evacuated safely and the chemical was cleaned up.

Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz says the evacuation was necessary, as there was a risk of explosion if the powder would have come in contact with moisture or a heat source. School officials also shut down mechanical and electrical systems as a precaution.

Classes resumed as normal on Wednesday.

