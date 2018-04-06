BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to preserve a century-old North Dakota railroad bridge is forming a nonprofit to potentially takeover the structure and make it part of a trail system.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that BNSF Railway is considering replacing the structure that has been a part of the Bismarck-Mandan skyline for more than 130 years.

Susan Wefald has helped lead efforts to preserve the bridge. She says nearly 70 people gathered Tuesday to discuss the bridge’s history, engineering and preservation.

Wefald says the group unanimously voted to form a nonprofit to potentially take ownership of the bridge over the Missouri River in Bismarck. She says the newly formed Friends of the Rail Bridge intends to seek a fiscal sponsorship from the North Dakota Community Foundation.

