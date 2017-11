FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies has been re-elected to another two-year term.

Delegates to the organization’s recent 75th annual meeting in Fargo re-elected the Douglas farmer to the top post, and elected Dana Kaldor of Hillsboro as vice president.

Lies and his wife, Kim, raise hogs, sheep and goats, with an emphasis on show animals. Kaldor and his wife, Dawn, raise soybeans, corn and wheat on their farm.