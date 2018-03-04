RUTHVILLE, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is examining an intersection that some consider dangerous between Minot and the Minot Air Force Base.

The Minot Daily News reports that the agency is seeking public input following a recent fatal accident that occurred at the U.S. Highway 83 intersection.

An Air Force Base man in his car collided with a semitrailer near Ruthville on Feb. 15, resulting in the man’s death two days later. The state Highway Patrol found that the semitrailer’s driver failed to yield at the intersection.

Many motorists think the intersection’s overhead lights aren’t adequate for warning drivers of possible dangers. Burlington resident Paul Engledinger suggests a speed reduction or a traffic light.

The agency may hold a public information meeting this month.

