BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Democrats lack candidates for 10 state House seats and three seats in the state Senate, and Republicans aren’t fielding anyone for either chamber in a district that includes an American Indian reservation in the north-central part of the state.

Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for the June primary election.

Republicans already hold an 81-13 advantage in the House and a 38-9 edge in the Senate.

In the statewide races, filings show state three candidates who did not get the GOP endorsement for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat are moving on to the primary.

Candidates who are endorsed at North Dakota’s Democratic and Republican conventions are guaranteed a place on the primary ballot. But any candidate may run by collecting signatures from at least 300 voters.