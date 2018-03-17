GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Former state lawmaker Mac Schneider of Grand Forks has won the endorsement of North Dakota Democratic convention delegates to run for the U.S. House.

Schneider is a businessman and attorney. He served in the state Senate from 2009 until his defeat for re-election in 2016.

North Dakota’s lone House seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Democrats hope to seize the opportunity to pick up a House seat in a strongly conservative state.

Schneider was chosen over state Sen. John Grabinger of Jamestown and former state Rep. Ben Hanson of Fargo. All three had pledged to drop out of contest if passed over.

On the Republican side, state senators Kelly Armstrong and Tom Campbell have announced bids for Cramer’s House seat.