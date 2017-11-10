BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Thousands of hunters clad in blaze orange are taking to the North Dakota fields in search of white-tailed deer and mule deer.

The gun season opens at noon Friday and runs through Nov. 26. It’s the first time in several years that the season will extend over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s due to the cycling of the calendar and a state law that requires the season to start the Friday before Veterans Day.

State Game and Fish Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams says for many hunters, later is better. There’s a better chance of snow for tracking, more active deer and a four-day weekend for many to close out the season.

The state made 54,500 licenses available this year — 11 percent more than last year.