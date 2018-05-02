MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for 2018.
The Minot Daily News reports seven people, a ranch and a rodeo bull will enter the hall in Medora next month. The induction ceremony is set for June 16 at Tjaden Terrace in Medora.
This year’s inductees include ranchers Steve Weekes Sr. of Mandan, Ralph Murray of Beulah, the Olson Ranch of Dunn and McKenzie counties, and ranching and rodeo leader Jack Reich of Zap.
The class also includes rodeo cowboys David Dahl of Pierre, South Dakota; Larry Sandvik of Kaycee, Wyoming, and formerly of Killdeer; and Nevada Jorgenson of Bismarck and Arizona.
Chad Berger of Mandan will be inducted in the rodeo arena category. The class also includes Top Hand, a Simmental Charolais bull from Beach.