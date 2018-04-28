BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several North Dakota counties have implemented burn bans because of abnormally dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch Saturday for southwestern North Dakota. It includes the counties of Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark.

A temporary burn ban is also in effect in Grand Forks County, in northeastern North Dakota.

Weather service meteorologist Janine Vining tells the Bismarck Tribune that dry, dormant or dead grasses are potential fuel for fires. She says low relative humidity and increasing winds increase the fire danger.

A daily fire danger rating map can be found on the he state Department of Emergency Services website.

