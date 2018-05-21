FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Planting of corn and soybeans still lags in North Dakota, despite a good week for fieldwork.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop report for North Dakota, five days were suitable for fieldwork last week.

But soybean planning has only reached 33 percent, well behind the pace of 53 percent last year and behind the five-year average of 40 percent. One percent of soybeans have emerged, compared with 9 percent last year and 7 percent average.

Corn planting is 62 percent, behind 79 percent last year and 67 percent average. Eight percent of corn has emerged, well behind 34 percent last year and behind 22 percent average.

Sugar beet planting is nearly complete, at 99 percent, equal to last year and ahead of the 85 percent average.