BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Industrial Commission is eight months behind in publishing meeting minutes.

Executive Director Karlene Fine says her assistant has been out for an extended medical leave, which has contributed to the backlog.

But The Bismarck Tribune reports that similar delays also occurred in 2014 and 2015.

Sarah Vogel, a former North Dakota agriculture commissioner, says the blame for the recent delay should fall on the elected members of the Industrial Commission, not the staff.

The commission is made up of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Stenehjem says the commission aims to catch up on the meeting minutes by June.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com