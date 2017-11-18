MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota city council is reevaluating how it awards bids for products and services.
The Minot Daily News reports that the city council is debating whether to add a local preference policy to its bidding process.
The issue arose when the council was deciding whether to award a contract for a water softening agent to a local company or a national company that was offering a lower price.
Council member Shaun Sipma says he’s concerned that city will deter outside companies by gaining a reputation of favoring local organizations. Council member Josh Wolsky says the city should try to keep dollars local.
The council decided to hire Lhoist North America, which was the lower bidder, and saved $80,000.
The council plans to continue discussing the local preference policy.
.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com