MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A former ice hockey rink in North Dakota has been updated and turned into a multipurpose facility.

The Pepsi All Seasons Arena in Mandan is now equipped with batting cages, two multipurpose courts and one wood court, The Bismarck Tribune reported . The renovation also included remodeling three locker rooms.

The arena is owned by the Mandan Park District. The park district and Mandan Public Schools split the $1.2 million renovation cost. The boys and girls basketball booster clubs each contributed $75,000 to pay for the installation of wood floors.

“This will be really nice for the kids and just some of the different activities they can do here now, with more space,” said Mark Wiest, activities director at Mandan Public Schools. “This place will not be idle very often.”

The gym will be open to the community with hourly and daily rental opportunities, though prices are still being finalized, said Naomi Erdahl, recreation manager for the park district.

The school district will use the facility for sports practices and games, while the park district will use it for youth programming. The school district also plans to use the facility for high school physical education classes during the day.

“I think that it has worked out well, and we’re both going to benefit a lot from it,” Wiest said. “You never can have an overabundance of courts, floor space.”

The updated arena caters to indoor sports, including basketball and volleyball. Outdoor sports will be able to use the facilities if there’s bad weather.

The arena’s official opening date has yet to be determined as contractors are still finalizing work.

