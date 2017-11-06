BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agricultural Products Utilization Commission will consider six grant requests totaling about $433,000 at its quarterly meeting this month in Stanley.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm products. The money is typically used for research, marketing, farm diversification, ag tourism and technology.

Requests this quarter are for projects involving berries, ethanol, a grain industry mobile app, dry pea protein, a commercial greenhouse and gelato ice cream.