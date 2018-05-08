BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is proposing to remove a historic bridge and is seeking a public or private agency to adopt one or more segments of the structure.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the decision to take down the Long X Bridge is part of the proposed expansion of U.S. Highway 85 in the western oil patch. The bridge, which was built in 1959, would be replaced with a new one that has four lanes.
The department is making segments of the bridge available for adoption during an advertisement period that ends June 14.
Expansion advocates say a larger highway is needed to improve safety due to increased oil traffic. However, others have raised concerns about impacts to the 7-mile (11-kilometer) stretch through the Badlands and the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com