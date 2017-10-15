MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Adult education programs around North Dakota are dealing with a one-third cut to their funding.

Minot Daily News reports that about 10 percent of the state’s population between the ages of 16 and 55 don’t have a high school diploma or GED diploma.

State director of adult education Valerie Fischer says many people don’t understand how valuable adult education is.

Supporters of adult education programs say investing in them can lead to big benefits, since those with diplomas earn more and are less likely to rely on welfare programs. Adult education officials say the children of GED earners also tend to have better educational outcomes.

The funding cut has led to a decrease in programs offered at the Minot Adult Learning Center’s satellite sites.

