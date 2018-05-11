CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some officials in North Carolina’s largest city are upset with supporters of a company that began offering a scooter service.
Charlotte this week told a company called Lime to stop its scooter sharing program and remove the scooters by Friday.
Local media reported Lime asked its users to email city officials to push for a continuation of the program. One city councilman complained the company has jammed his city account.
Lime started a scooter ride-share program Tuesday. The company said the scooters have been well received, with nearly 1,000 scooter trips in two days. The company didn’t say how many scooters were in service.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family's SUV plunged off cliff
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
City officials say they had been working with Lime to create a scooter sharing program when the company ended discussions and began offering service.