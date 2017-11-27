GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is suing Amtrak saying it failed to protect her from an employee who raped her in her sleeping car while the train passed through northeastern Montana in April 2015.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the lawsuit argues that under the Common Carrier Doctrine, Amtrak should be held to the “highest degree of care” with regard to passenger safety. Amtrak says the doctrine applies when an employee is acting within the scope of their employment.

The lawsuit, filed in April, says 59-year-old Charles Henry Pinner of Detroit raped the 68-year-old woman in April 2015. Pinner was convicted and is serving a 60-year prison term.

Amtrak argues nothing in Pinner’s background check or work behavior would have led a reasonable employer to believe he would commit such an act.

A trial is set for February 2019.

