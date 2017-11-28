WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been indicted on charges she took more than $100,000 from her employer.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 41-year-old Malenna May Bruggner of Thomasville was indicted Monday on charges of stealing money from Yarbrough Transfer Co. of Winston-Salem.

Bruggner was indicted on one count of embezzlement by an employee.

The company moves heavy equipment, machinery and other materials.

The indictment states Bruggner took the money by manipulating the company’s payroll system through unauthorized wages, reimbursement and fake pay stubs.

The indictment said the theft occurred from Feb. 2014 to May 2015.

It was not known if Bruggner has an attorney yet.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com