DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for filing false tax returns for her clients.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 31-year-old Laurean S. Robinson of Durham was sentenced Tuesday for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns that cost the federal government about $600,000.
Prosecutors said Robinson worked as an office manager and tax preparer in Durham from 2012 to 2014. Prosecutors said the returns falsely claimed the earned income tax credit for her clients.
Prosecutors say Robinson trained other employees at Tax Breaks to prepare false returns in a similar fashion.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Prosecutors say Robinson often required her clients to pay her an extra fee in cash.
Robinson has also been ordered to pay about $120,000 in restitution to the IRS.