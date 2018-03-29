GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after a teen died from a gunshot wound earlier his week.
Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott told local media that 27-year-old Channay Erika Morehead in the death of 16-year-old Sateria Zoe Fleming.
She was shot while walking on a street Monday night. Fleming died Tuesday.
Scott said investigators are trying to determine the relationship between Morehead and Fleming. It was not known if Morehead has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium VIEW
Morehead was one of three people in a car that police chased and stopped Tuesday afternoon. One of the men who ran from the traffic stop, Courtney Tyreek Baskins, was shot and wounded by a Greensboro officer when police say he pulled a gun.
Baskins was in stable condition. The officer was not hurt.