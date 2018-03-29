GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after a teen died from a gunshot wound earlier his week.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott told local media that 27-year-old Channay Erika Morehead in the death of 16-year-old Sateria Zoe Fleming.

She was shot while walking on a street Monday night. Fleming died Tuesday.

Scott said investigators are trying to determine the relationship between Morehead and Fleming. It was not known if Morehead has a lawyer.

Morehead was one of three people in a car that police chased and stopped Tuesday afternoon. One of the men who ran from the traffic stop, Courtney Tyreek Baskins, was shot and wounded by a Greensboro officer when police say he pulled a gun.

Baskins was in stable condition. The officer was not hurt.