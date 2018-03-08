BAYBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have charged a woman in the shooting death of her husband.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office told local media that 69-year-old Linda Griffin is charged with an open count of murder. She is jailed without bond, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.

Deputies responded to a call at a home on N.C. Highway 306 in Grantsboro on Wednesday and found 74-year-old Raymond Griffin with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the Griffins both lived at the home.