CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who says her arrest during a 2015 vacation left her physically bruised and emotionally scarred has settled a lawsuit against the former police officer who detained her.

The Charlotte Observer reports Julie Mall’s 2017 lawsuit said ex-Bald Head Island police officer James Hunter accused her of being drunk, pinned her to the ground, took her to jail in leg irons and charged her with child abuse.

Hunter and another officer stopped the family’s golf cart because her 11-year-old son was driving. His report said Mall and her husband were both intoxicated and that Mall was “agitated and loud” when he tried to handcuff her.

In a court filing. attorney John Gresham of Charlotte said Mall’s claims against Hunter have been settled. Terms were not revealed.

