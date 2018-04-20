CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who says her arrest during a 2015 vacation left her physically bruised and emotionally scarred has settled a lawsuit against the former police officer who detained her.
The Charlotte Observer reports Julie Mall’s 2017 lawsuit said ex-Bald Head Island police officer James Hunter accused her of being drunk, pinned her to the ground, took her to jail in leg irons and charged her with child abuse.
Hunter and another officer stopped the family’s golf cart because her 11-year-old son was driving. His report said Mall and her husband were both intoxicated and that Mall was “agitated and loud” when he tried to handcuff her.
In a court filing. attorney John Gresham of Charlotte said Mall’s claims against Hunter have been settled. Terms were not revealed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
___
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com