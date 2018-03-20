LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are accusing a woman of posting nude photos of her former boyfriend on Facebook.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 19-year-old Gabriel Alexandra Husarenko of Hickory was arrested at her residence and charged with felony disclosure of private images.
The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Alex Steven Santana filed a report last Friday that a former girlfriend had posted the nude photos and made comments about him online.
Husarenko is jailed on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It’s not known if she has an attorney.
Also, the sheriff’s office said Husarenko filed a report which led to a charge of assault on a female against Santana.