WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university was placed on lockdown after reports of a stabbing on the campus.

Officials at Winston-Salem State University issued the lockdown order on Friday after a stabbing near Hill Hall.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police and emergency personnel were called to the school at 1:04 p.m. to assist university police. A student told the newspaper that he saw a stabbing victim near a welcome booth at an entrance to the school.

The school lifted the lockdown around 3:30 p.m., but provided no additional details of the incident.