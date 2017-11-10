WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university was placed on lockdown after reports of a stabbing on the campus.
Officials at Winston-Salem State University issued the lockdown order on Friday after a stabbing near Hill Hall.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports police and emergency personnel were called to the school at 1:04 p.m. to assist university police. A student told the newspaper that he saw a stabbing victim near a welcome booth at an entrance to the school.
The school lifted the lockdown around 3:30 p.m., but provided no additional details of the incident.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH