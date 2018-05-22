ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina’s Highway Patrol trooper has died in a wreck as he chased a car that fled a traffic checkpoint.

Authorities say 24-year-old Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard died Monday in a wreck on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County.

The chase began when a BMW refused to stop for Bullard and Trooper P.E. Ellis at a driver license checkpoint.

The troopers pursued the car but Ellis soon realized he couldn’t see Bullard behind him. When Ellis couldn’t reach Bullard, he stopped pursuit and turned around.

Ellis found Bullard’s vehicle, which had been involved in a collision. Bullard died at the scene.

He had worked with the patrol for three years.

Troopers say they have obtained arrest warrants for murder for the driver of the BMW, 22-year-old Dakota Whitt of Elkin.