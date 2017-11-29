GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town commissioner who’s already accused of assaulting a man is now charged with kidnapping.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports court records show Chocowinity Town Commissioner John “Curt” Jenkins is charged with multiple offenses, including felony second-degree kidnapping.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Lt. Kip Gaskins says deputies responded to a domestic call around 6:15 p.m. Friday in Grimesland and took out warrants against Jenkins. The 29-year-old Jenkins is jailed on a $130,000 bond.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets on Nov. 16 that Curt Jenkins Jr. was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with an incident involving an argument between the victim and a relative of the Jenkins brothers. John Aaron Matthew Jenkins was also charged in the case.

