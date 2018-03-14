ELON, N.C. (AP) — What does a small North Carolina college town have in common with New York’s Times Square? Both have a place to read news headlines on the side of a building.

The Times-News of Burlington reports the Elon Board of Aldermen gave Elon University permission on Tuesday to start running a news ticker that’s been inactive on the university’s School of Communications for several months.

Mayor Jerry Tolley broke the 2-2 deadlock. He said it’s just the third time in his 20-year tenure that he’s had to vote.

At issue was a town ordinance that requires a two-second delay between messages, and whether the sign would constitute a distraction and a safety hazard. The board amended the ordinance to allow the ticker to run news headlines without delays.

