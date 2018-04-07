RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is embarking on work to improve more than 90 miles of roads in four central counties.

A news release from NCDOT says the work involves portions of U.S. Highway 52, seven state highways and 45 sections of secondary roads across Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Rowan counties. The work is scheduled to begin on April 30.

Specifically, there will be work on nearly 24 miles of roads in Rowan County for resurfacing and shoulder construction. Work should be completed by July 2019.

Resurfacing and shoulder improvement along 31 miles of roads in Davidson and Randolph counties should be completed by October 2019. Resurfacing and shoulder construction work for 39.4 miles of roadways in Davidson and Forsyth counties should be complete by May 2020.