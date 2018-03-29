WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teen has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for accidentally shooting and killing a friend last year.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 18-year-old Jabhari Markell Robinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in Forsyth County Superior Court.

Robinson was sentenced to between 15 months and 27 months in prison in the death last August of 17-year-old Dayquain Isaiah Blackwell.

Prosecutors said the teens were hanging out in a car in Robinson’s driveway when he went inside and brought his mom’s 9mm handgun out. He later told police he wanted to take pictures posing with the gun and either send them to girls or post them online.

As Robinson moved around in the backseat, the gun went off, striking Blackwell in the front seat.

