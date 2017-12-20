HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina teenager charged in a fatal wreck last weekend is facing additional charges.

The High Point Enterprise reports police initially charged 19-year-old Dwight Gray Jr. with driving while consuming under the age of 21. A news release on Wednesday said Gray was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Two passengers inside the car Gray was driving last Saturday died when the car crashed into a tree.

According to police, the car Gray was driving on a local road crashed into a tree. Authorities say two Southwest Guilford High School students, 16-year-old Sami Faydi and 17-year-old Jacob Goeke, died in the crash. A third passenger in the car was injured.

