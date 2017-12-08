RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teen is accused of stabbing his father during an argument.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that a release from the Raeford Police Department says the 17-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury following the Wednesday altercation at their home.
The release says a verbal dispute between the teen and his father, Curtis Cox, began around 10:30 p.m. and escalated into a physical fight in which the teen stabbed his father in the left side of his body.
Cox suffered an internal injury and has been hospitalized. His condition is unknown.
The teen’s bail has been set at $100,000.
