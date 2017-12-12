SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have accused a North Carolina high school teacher of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday that 28-year-old Zachary Daugherty is charged with six counts of sex act with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a student. Daugherty was arrested on Tuesday, and a spokesman for Onslow County Schools said Daugherty has been suspended.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office on Dec. 6 learned that a student had been in a sexual relationship with a teacher at Swansboro High School. An investigation showed that the relationship had covered the past four months.
Daugherty is in jail on a $45,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
