CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The co-founder of a former North Carolina summer camp is charged with indecent liberties with a child in connection with allegations of sexual assault.
Local news outlets report authorities say 52-year-old Ricardo Mata was arrested in March after police say the parents of an 8-year-old girl told them Mata had sexually assaulted her while she attended his camp, PlaySpanish, in 2017. The girl was 7 at the time.
PlaySpanish closed last summer.
Mata was arrested again last week after authorities say he took indecent liberties with another child last fall. He’s in the Mecklenburg County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
The Charlotte Observer reports at the time of Mata’s first arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on him, meaning he could be deported.