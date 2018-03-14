RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — School students in North Carolina have taken part in the National School Walkout to protest gun violence after the shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

At East Chapel Hill High School, senior Talia Pomp said one of her best friends attends Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida and texted her during the rampage, leaving a lasting impact.

Pomp said that personal connection made shootings real she wants the Florida tragedy to be the last. Pomp handed out orange T-shirts with #enough written on them to her classmates.

Some of her classmates aligned their desks in a circle to discuss gun violence. Above them hung an image of Che Guevara, a prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution who became a universal symbol of revolution.