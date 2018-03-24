RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — High school students and allies seeking stronger gun control laws in North Carolina following last month’s Florida school shootings are walking through downtown Raleigh in solidarity with a similar weekend rally in Washington.

The “March for Our Lives” event beginning Saturday morning will end at the Halifax Mall behind the state Legislative Building. Scheduled rally speakers include teenagers, a high school teacher and two Democratic state legislators. Democratic U.S. Rep. David Price will address participants as the march begins.

Event organizers predict more than 3,000 people will attend in support of legislation that would raise the age at which buyers can purchase some rifles and would improve and expand background checks.

Seventeen people died in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.