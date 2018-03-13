Share story

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who fired on him and other deputies as they responded to a call about a domestic dispute.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a woman told deputies late Monday she was assaulted by 61-year-old Briscoe Tim Woodell.

The news release said Woodell threatened to shoot deputies. A special response team and hostage negotiators were called in, and after a brief standoff, Woodell came out of a barn on his property and shot at the deputies.

Emergency personnel treated Woodell, but he died en route to the hospital.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The deputy identified in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

