WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city is reporting six homicides over 42 days during 2018, ahead of the pace set in 2017.

Police tell the Winston-Salem Journal that the six homicides compare to just one at the same time last year. There have been arrests in four of the cases, but police say suspects are still being sought in two of those cases.

The most notable case is the death of 21-year-old Winston-Salem State University football player Najee Ali Baker, who was fatally shot while at a party on Jan. 20 on the campus of Wake Forest University. A 16-year-old was charged in the case, but police are still looking for 21-year-old Jakier Shanique Austin, who is believed to have shot Baker.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com