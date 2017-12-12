RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina General Assembly member will lead next year a national organization dedicated to creating conservative-leaning model legislation for state lawmakers to consider.

GOP Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County will be chairman of the American Legislative Exchange Council in 2018. Saine is on ALEC’s executive committee and has been North Carolina state chair for the group, which promotes free-market and limited-government legislation. In Raleigh, Saine also is a senior chairman of the House Finance Committee.

Former state House Speaker Harold Brubaker of Randolph County was a longtime ALEC board member and council president in 1994.