CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina water quality chief says a town misled the public about a fish kill.

The Charlotte Observer reported the town of White Lake said this week an algae bloom killed fish in the lake, not the chemical used to treat the algae.

Jim Gregson is deputy director of the North Carolina Division of Water Resources. Gregson asked White Lake this week to correct its statement. He says the stress from low oxygen levels because of the algae combined with the exposure to the chemical used to treat the algae caused the fish deaths.

Town spokesman Mike McGill says Gregson told the town last week the chemical was not responsible.

The town completed the treatment in time for the 40th annual White Lake Water Festival on Friday and Saturday.

