RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public university board is holding an emergency session amid news reports that Margaret Spellings is leaving as president of the state’s 17-campus system.
In a statement, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors said it would hold an emergency session Friday morning to “consider an executive personnel matter.”
A spokesman for Spellings, the former U.S. education secretary, did not respond to calls, emails or text messages Thursday.
Spellings is halfway through the five-year contract she started in March 2016.
The former member of President George W. Bush’s cabinet was selected after the Republican-majority North Carolina university board forced out her predecessor, who got the job under Democratic control.
Some power brokers in the Republican-dominated state legislature saw her national reputation as giving her too much independence.