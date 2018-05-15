GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted by Virginia authorities as they investigate a death has been shot and wounded by police in North Carolina.

Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn said in a news release that 30-year-old Diairion Marqui Davis of Reidsville was wounded during a shootout Monday afternoon with officers who were trying to arrest him.

The news release said Davis is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Danville, Virginia.

Davis was in stable condition at a Greensboro hospital. None of the officers were hurt.

Davis faces two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. There was no record of an attorney for him.

Davis is black. The race and names of the officers involved have not been released yet.