GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted by Virginia authorities as they investigate a death has been shot and wounded by police in North Carolina.
Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn said in a news release that 30-year-old Diairion Marqui Davis of Reidsville was wounded during a shootout Monday afternoon with officers who were trying to arrest him.
The news release said Davis is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Danville, Virginia.
Davis was in stable condition at a Greensboro hospital. None of the officers were hurt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Davis faces two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. There was no record of an attorney for him.
Davis is black. The race and names of the officers involved have not been released yet.